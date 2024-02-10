Real Madrid and Girona have just played for the lead in LaLiga on matchday 24. The Santiago Bernabéu has witnessed how their team has managed to win in a very simple way against what will surely be the surprise of the season, and it is that the Catalan team, second, 5 points away, now behind Madrid, has managed to score points against all the teams in the championship, except for the meringues. Already in the first round, it was the only failure of the team, losing 0-3, but now, it has been even more forceful if possible, since there have been 4 goals in exchange for 0.
And speaking and delving deeper into those goals, we have as protagonists the usual ones, the ones we are already used to, and above all, our protagonist today, Jude Bellingham. There have been two goals that have fallen on their own, the second with a great pass from Vinícius, and the third, again, after another play by the Brazilian, who this time shot, and the Englishman took advantage of the rebound.
Here we can see the first goal, where Vini leaves a “Modric-style” pass with the outside that leaves Bellingham completely alone, who with a subtle touch gets rid of Gazzaniga and defines an empty goal without any problem.
The second goal in this case requires even less participation from the good guy from Bellingham, and Vinícius has been able to detect that Yan Couto has had the worst game of the season today, and has been portrayed in many goals. After dribbling several times and managing to get into the area, the Brazilian takes a shot/pass that ends up at Bellingham's feet and defines at will.
With these two goals, Jude Bellingham becomes, until Getafe plays, the top scorer in the competition, and before this match he had tied 14 with Dovbyk and Mayoral, and now he has distanced himself to 16 in 24 games being a midfielder. The English season is being a luxury available to very few in the world, and data like this proves it.
On the other hand, and on a personal level, this has been the fourth double that Bellingham has left us in the competition, and it has scored two goals against: Almería, Osasuna and FC Barcelona. And also, Girona, is at the same level as Almería for the moment, in being the Spanish league team scored the most by the English team, with a total of 3 goals against the teams in question.
