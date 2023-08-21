Even if you have an awe-inspiring 1,020 horsepower, you should approach the Nürburgring with the respect the track deserves. Especially at the infamous Schwedenkreuz bend. It’s a fast turn that throws you relentlessly (due to a height difference) off the asphalt, if you’re not careful. This Belgian driver of a Tesla Model S Plaid also finds out.

It’s hard to see which line the driver is taking, but things usually go wrong with Schwedenkreuz when you want to go into the corner too fast or when you have doubts about halfway. If you go off the gas or brake, the rear will come over. With the speeds at which you’re approaching this corner, you’ll have to come from a good house to pull your car out of the skid again. Or be very lucky.

By the way, these are exactly the situations in which you don’t want to have a yoke, but a round handlebar. We have to admit that it seems that the driver can countersteer quickly enough – but there is no holding back at that point. It’s good that the rider keeps the handlebars in the same position during the skid, because it seems that’s exactly what saves him.