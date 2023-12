You can smell this video.

You would think that alcohol or drugs were involved here. A Belgian is stuck in a parking space. Still, the driver tries to get away by ramming the gate. The Belgian is having some trouble with the clutch, it sounds and looks like..

This article Video: Belgian gets stuck in parking lot, demolishes clutch first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Video #Belgian #stuck #parking #lot #demolishes #clutch