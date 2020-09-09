It’s a deep protest whose fundamental faces are feminine. Because the presidential election of August 9 in Belarus, a whole lot of 1000’s of individuals have expressed their dismay on the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, in energy for 26 years. Girls are stakeholders on this mobilization, however “not for the explanations Western public can think about”, underlines Anna Colin Lebedev, trainer at Paris-Nanterre College and specialist in post-Soviet societies.

“In Belarus, girls have a really energetic function in political life, as within the skilled world, however it’s usually a job of quantity two, explains Anna Colin Lebedev. It permits them to have a picture of a involved individual, however outdoors the soiled video games of politics. “ Removed from being predominantly feminist, the demonstrators “in lengthy clothes with flowers” use gender stereotypes to guard themselves from the police throughout demonstrations. A statute additionally typically used as a safety cordon, to stop the police from arresting males who additionally got here to reveal.

Earlier than parading within the streets, Belarusian girls first entered the political scene, just like the trio of opponents mistreated by the regime. Chief of the opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a dropping candidate in opposition to Lukashenko, took refuge in Lithuania after the disputed elections. Veronika Tsepkalo, one other protest determine, continues to encourage demonstrators from Moscow, the place she has gone into exile. As for the activist Maria Kolesnikova, she was arrested on September 7 on the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

Girls should not fully free from the messages they convey. Anna Colin Lebedev to franceinfo

If these girls are engaged, “they continue to be nonetheless devoted to a standard imaginative and prescient of society”, notes Anna Colin Lebedev. “They’ll demand the overthrow of the regime, however solely within the title of a peaceable and affluent society, nearly as good moms.“

A imaginative and prescient that appears shared by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, whose objective was to be “a transitional president”, “with out its personal political program”, as a way to arrange free elections earlier than withdrawing to “discover [sa] peculiar household life “, remembers Anna Colin Lebedev. “The protest could be very female, she concedes. However girls will little question withdraw from public life “ if a political transition have been to happen on this former Soviet republic.