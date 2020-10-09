“People are shouting: “Go away OMON”, OMON is the name of Belarusian law enforcement, riot police that are parked right there, ten meters from here.. “The mobilization in Belarus against Alexander Loukachenko does not weaken, two months after his contested re-election. Andrei Vaitovich is 26 years old, he is Franco-Belarusian. For Special Envoy, this journalist followed the youth of this country in full revolt.

Every week, tens of thousands of people demonstrate peacefully, of all generations. Nina Baginskaya is one of the most popular protest figures among young people. Despite her 73 years and the violent repression carried out by the authorities, she continues to demonstrate. “I don’t think they would dare to attack me. I’m right there with my flag and my flowers. The people will no longer be resigned“she said.

During each demonstration, hundreds of opponents are arrested. The entire Special Envoy report is available in replay.