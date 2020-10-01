In the streets of Beirut devastated by the explosions of August 4, 2020, the reconstruction promises to be very long. The damage totals hundreds of millions of euros, and 700,000 homes have been damaged. The volunteers of a hundred NGOs are struggling to rebuild and help the victims … but where are the representatives of the State?

“This is Lebanon, confesses Jacques Matta, architect and volunteer for the NGO Baytna baytak, thanks to which 300 housing units could be rebuilt. The people are the government. Today, we are proving it through the work we are doing. And them, they are arguing on TV, and blaming each other… when all are guilty. Most are believed to be in jail today. “

A State deemed absent and incompetent

One month to the day after the tragedy, on the occasion of a tribute to the 192 victims, many residents let their anger burst out. Many, wielding ropes, cry out “hanging for all elites”. The Lebanese people do not have enough harsh words against a state that they consider absent and incompetent.

