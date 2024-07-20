Israeli media reported that the security establishment realized that if Israel did not respond to the recent drone explosion in Tel Aviv, it would encourage other “Iranian axis” countries in the Middle East.

The Israeli army published a video on the “X” website documenting the moments of preparation before carrying out the air strike.

Timing

The Israeli military said the attack took place at around 6 p.m. in the Hodeidah port area. The attack was in response to Houthi attacks over the past nine months. The Houthis have launched 220 air threats toward Israel, including surface-to-surface missiles.

Nature and extent of the attack

Today’s attack is a cumulative response to everything that has happened in the past nine months, according to the Israeli military.

The Israeli army attacked from a distance of more than 1,700 kilometers, which is 200 kilometers more than Tehran.

The scope of the attack was unprecedented in terms of the number of aircraft, with 20 F-15 fighters.

Importance of the port

The Israeli army explained in its briefing that military supplies from Iran enter through this port, which is one of the important routes, as it receives equipment from there. 70% of the goods that arrive at the port go to the front lines. So far, they have not attacked the port because humanitarian equipment for the Yemeni people enters through it.

From a base in Tel Aviv

The entire operation was carried out from a basement in a military base in the Kirya area of ​​Tel Aviv in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The IDF stated that this capability can be exercised wherever the air force is required.

The Israeli army estimates that this campaign is not over yet and is ongoing, and that Israel may face the Iranian threat from other areas and not just from Yemen.

The Israeli military estimates that the attack on the Yemeni port will affect the Houthis’ ability to operate.

The Israeli military is preparing for a response from Yemen or elsewhere, and is making clear that the defense of the Israeli home front is not completely airtight.

Coordination with Washington

Axios reported that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday, and informed him that Israel would likely respond to the Houthi attack that killed one Israeli and wounded several others, citing a US official.

He revealed that Israeli and American military officials spoke several times on Saturday before the strike.

She confirmed, quoting an Israeli official, that the strike was carried out in coordination with the United States and an international coalition formed to confront the Houthi attacks.

On the other hand, the New York Times explained that the United States did not participate militarily in the Israeli strike on Yemen.

Israeli sources also confirmed that the United States and Britain had no role in targeting the port of Hodeidah, and even the air refueling was done by Israeli planes.