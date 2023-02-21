Mexico.- We have all heard of the phrase “The dog is man’s best friend”, and although perhaps there is no real certainty that this is so. The truth is that these four-legged animals are the reason for many joys of people in the world.

Since puppies often star in unusual situations that go viral on social networks. This is exactly the case of a puppy that went viral on TikTok due to the tender reaction he had when being scolded by a sweet granny.

The video, which has already exceeded 13 million views on the social network of Chinese origin, was shared by Magaly, granddaughter of the grandmother who gave a tender call to attention to “Pancho”, a mixed-breed puppy that she loves very much, who she says is It has become a difficult pet, because it does not pay attention.

“You have to behave yourself Pancho, you don’t want to pay attention, you’re old, little, little, you’re not Pancho, you already have your two months and you don’t want to pay attention”, Grandma mentions the puppy.

Likewise, the grandmother listed a large number of situations with the intention that her cute little dog would pay attention to her. However, the puppy who watched granny attentively began to cry.

As expected, this tender situation could not go unnoticed by Internet users, as they soon poured out hundreds of comments highlighting how lucky granny is to have a cute puppy.

“I don’t know who is luckier granny to have Pancho or Pancho to have her”, “Madam God bless you for being so cute with Pancho”, were some of the comments.