“He was not a man, in this field. He was not a worker. It was just a tool. And that tool, in the end, it fell to the ground, we left it in the So we thought, ‘Most of all, we don’t want to see him, we don’t call for help’, and he will die because of that. “ These are the words of master Yann Prevost, lawyer for the Maldonado family. From Spain, Elio Iban’s relatives are fighting to make known the conditions of his death.

In the scorching heat of July 2011, after eight hours collecting melons in the south of France, Elio Iban Maldonado, sent by the Spanish temp agency Terra Fecundis, collapsed, dehydrated. Four days later, he died in hospital, aged 32. Terra Fecundis, which sends more than 2,000 seasonal agricultural workers to France each year, is at the heart of an investigation into the business of these “shadow workers”, to be seen in “Special Envoy” on January 7, 2021.

“He passed out, and they left him on the floor for several hours”

Journalists Laura Aguirre de Carcer and Thomas Guery met Carmen Maldonado, Elio Iban’s sister. She doesn’t understand how he could have died of heat stroke, he who was so “full of life, accustomed to difficult working conditions”. She interviewed other seasonal workers who worked with him that day. According to them, she says, “[s]one brother started to feel bad, he asked for water, but the chief did not let anyone drink the water that day. They told him to keep working. He passed out, and they left him on the ground for several hours. “

According to the accounts that were made to him, no one would then have alerted the emergency services. Only one of the vans responsible for dispatching the operating personnel into operation ended up arriving, “hours later, she specifies, when my brother was still on the ground, almost dead. The doctor told me that if he had been taken to the hospital earlier, he could have been saved. Because they refused to give him a simple glass of water, they let my brother die. “

“Situations which border on modern slavery”

The farm operator disputes this version of the facts. He says all the workers had to drink. Prosecuted for manslaughter, he was released. As for the interim agency which sent Elio Iban to France, it was not worried. “One more injustice” for Carmen Maldonado who believes, with Me Yann Prevost, that Terra Fecundis should have been indicted.

The lawyer denounces “situations that border on modern slavery, a form of systematic exploitation on workers who are in precarious personal situations and will follow high work returns, in conditions of security or housing that are sometimes unhealthy and unworthy, and which will endanger their health “.

Following this death and several reports from the Labor Inspectorate, justice opened a preliminary investigation in 2014. Postponed several times, the trial of Terra Fecundis, suspected of “hidden work in an organized gang”, should finally be held seven years later, in 2021.

Extract from “The shadow workers”, a survey to see in “Special Envoy” on January 7, 2021.

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.