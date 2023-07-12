A number of nature and environmental organizations have been trying for some time to stop events such as the F1 race at Circuit Zandvoort, partly because of the emissions from these activities. The Council of State ruled last week that everything may continue for the time being, but we are guessing that drag races of trucks with fully loaded trailers are not in it for the time being.

You are watching the first edition of Unc’s Semi Stampede 2023 Loaded Uphill Semi Drag Racing. Of course in America. Quite a mouthful, but in fact it is a drag race between two trucks with a lot of kilos in the trailer. And it’s probably the thickest middle finger to Mother Nature you can give – but it does look cool.

The torque of the trucks is so great that the cabins twist and in some cases the front wheel is even lifted. Very brave to stand on your kitchen ladder in front of the starting line. At least you know for sure that his handkerchief is black when he blows his nose tonight. Check out footage from the truck drag race below.