Colombia.- A beautiful pharmacy worker went viral on TikTok, since with her sultry dance moves attract customers and earn her millions of followers.

Angie shares her day-to-day life as a pharmacy salesperson and dances from her twerking classes through your account TikTok @angiesegundacuenta.

The young dancer shows off her dance steps that she has learned in twerking classeswhich consists of provocatively moving the hips and shake butt.

Angie Suz works in a pharmacy located in the city of Medellín, Colombia; and Her followers have fallen in love with her for her incredible figure and sensual steps.

The young woman is studying for a degree in pharmacy and also taking twerking classeswhich has become very popular.

Angie likes to record herself dancing in her free timeAlthough sometimes clients arrive and discover her moving her hips.

It should be noted that twerking classes serve as a way to exercise and work the glutes, this type of dance is very popular among the African-American community, but thanks to social networks, now people seek to practice this form of sensual exercise to tone the body and help lose weight.

Photo: Capture

Angie shares various videos on her social networks wearing super tight short shortswhich are special for dance classes.

Angie revealed that sometimes she is embarrassed to record her videos because the clients arrivehoweversuspiciously they have come more often to buy products that do not even occupysince they only want to see her and talk to her.

What has generated sales to increase considerably since he started working in the pharmacy.

