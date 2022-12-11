Viral challenges do not stop circulating on social networks, this time the video of a beautiful girl dazzled with ‘slow’ movement in a Coca Cola Diet vs. normal Coca Cola trends.

Through the clip, shared by the user (@mamontellato) on the TikTok digital platform, it was possible to see the pretty young woman recreating trend from The Coca-Cola Company, which has the purpose of seeing if the embace content of the light or normal soft drink brand is better.

Since an investigation compared which FEMSA soft drink, whether Coca-Cola ‘Light’ or normal was better for health, all based on comparing carbohydrates, blood sugar, fat oxidation, triglyceride concentration, however Although soft drinks claim to be ‘zero’ on the market, they are not 100% healthy, which is why, according to scientific experts, even if they say they do not have sugar, they can harm the body to the point of creating heart problems.

Although, since they do not contain sugars, they can be a little less harmful than the original, but this does not mean that it does not stop having serious consequences if they abuse the liquid.

The Light version can be lighter, have a greater flavor than the normal one, without calories and with natural aromas.

Therefore, the young woman in the clip decided displaying the two soda cans while placing quick shots of her in different corners of her home.

We recommend you read:

The female caught the attention of thousands of internet users by dancing with grace and fun while holding the soft drinks in her hands.