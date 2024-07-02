Cuauhtémoc.- Motorists were in for a big surprise on the afternoon of Monday, July 1, when they saw a large bear running in front of vehicles on the road from Basaseachi to Tomochi.

A family that was able to record the event, said that the sighting was between Las Estrellas and Tomochi, near the place known as La Cueva del Padre, between the municipalities of Ocampo and Guerrero.

The bear ran for several meters in front of his vehicle, then went into the trees in the woods.