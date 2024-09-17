Bayern Munich on Tuesday became the first team in history to score nine goals in a Champions League match. They did so by beating Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia 9-2, with Colombian Juan José Córdoba remaining on the bench.

The most a team had ever scored in a Champions League game was eight goals: there were two 8-0s (Liverpool against Besiktas, on 6 November 2007, and Real Madrid against Malmö, on 8 December 2015, a game in which Colombian James Rodríguez played. And also, the highly-remarkable 2-8 by Bayern itself against Barcelona, ​​on 14 August 2020.

The 11 goals in Bayern Munich’s win over Dinamo Zagreb

Just 19 minutes into the game, Harry Kane scored his first goal of the night, from the penalty spot.

The best goal of the night came in the 33rd minute, when Jamal Musiaia chested down a ball for Raphael Guerreiro to finish without letting it fall.

Following a short corner, Joshua Kimmich lifted the ball for Michael Olise to head home to make it 3-0 in the 38th minute.

The second half had barely begun when Marko Petkovic pulled one back for Dynamo in the 48th minute after a backheel from Marko Pjaca. By then, Manuel Neuer had already left the pitch due to injury.

Dinamo Zagreb put pressure on Bayern and came closer on the scoreboard thanks to a goal by Japanese Takuya Ojiwara, in the 50th minute, after a great pass from Josip Misic.

In a moving play, and taking advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper after a shot by Kimmich, Kane scored Bayern’s fourth goal of the match in the 57th minute.

A move started by Alphonso Davies and continued by Jamal Musiala allowed Michael Olise to score the 5-2 in the 60th minute.

Kane made sure to take the ball home by scoring the sixth goal of the match and his third in the 73rd minute from the penalty spot.

Kane completed his four-goal haul with his third penalty of the night in the 78th minute.

Leroy Sané joined the party in the 85th minute, when he took advantage of a ball fought over by Thomas Müller to finish from the edge of the area.

The rout ended in the 90+2, when Leon Goretzka dove to connect with a Joshua Kimmich cross.

