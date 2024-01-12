Franz Beckenbauer, world football legend who died last Sunday at the age of 78, was buried this Friday in Munich, according to the German press.

The ceremony took place in the cemetery of Perlacher Forsttwo kilometers from the street where he grew up Beckenbauer. The 'Kaiser' was buried in a family plot, next to his son's grave, Stephan, He died in 2015 at the age of 46, the newspaper reported Bild.

The German Franz Beckenbauer. RIP..

A small group of relatives accompanied the coffin, covered in flowers, in the cemetery, according to images released by the press.

The German football icon was imprisoned in Salzburg, a city of Austria close to Bavaria. As his health worsened, he gradually reduced his public appearances. The death of her son was also a hard blow.

World champion as a player in 1975 and as a coach in 1990, Beckenbauer He later began his career as a coach, first in the Bayern Munich and then in the organizing committee of the Germany 2006 World Cup.

Franz Beckenbauer, former German player.

Bayern Munich says goodbye to its legend

This Friday, the German team paid tribute to Franz Beckenbauer, one of his greatest legends. The players of the Bayern Munich They came out for the warm-up with the number '5' on the back of their shirts and the motto was printed on all of them: “Thank you Franz.”

In addition, the Allianz Arena stadium was illuminated with a special phrase for the 'Kaiser': “Danke Franz.”

On the other hand, when the footballers left before the start of the match, the club displayed a large flag in the center of the field with the image of the German idol and the mourning logo.

The heartfelt tribute ended with a few words dedicated to Franz Beckenbauer and his family. In addition, the fans who filled the stadium gave him a few seconds of applause before the respected minute of silence.

With information from AFP.

