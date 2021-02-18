“We stay, but we do not have the vocation to stay forever in the countries” Sahel, said Thursday (February 18) on France Inter Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. “The forces of these five Sahelian countries must be able to consolidate themselves to ensure their own security in the future”, he believes.

The Minister recalls that Operation Barkhane is deployed in an area where terrorist groups are present: “It is Al-Qaeda and it is Daesh, that is to say groups which fought us on our own ground, which assassinated our compatriots, groups which continue to act on our territory and which want to destabilize the countries of the Sahel. “

This fight is that of the countries concerned, but it is also ours. It’s our own security. Jean-Yves Le Drian at France Inter

Jean-Yves Le Drian admits that this operation has “at a given moment of difficulties during the year 2019”. But according to him, the “military burst” decided at the Pau summit in January 2020 “allowed to have victories “.