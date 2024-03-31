The Oklahoma State Patrol said Saturday it closed a highway south of Sallisaw after a barge crashed into a bridge over the Arkansas River.

Troopers closed Southern US Highway 59. around 1:25 pm after receiving news of the incident and diverted traffic from the area, said state patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart.

The bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River where it enters the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir, will remain closed until it can be inspected, he said.

The news came as engineers worked Saturday to lift a twisted steel section of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland after it collapsed into the Patapsco River when a massive freighter crashed into one of its main supports.

🇺🇲 | BREAKING: A large barge crashed into the Arkansas River Bridge in Oklahoma, causing damage to both the boat and the bridge abutment. pic.twitter.com/LUkUKnamlr — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) March 30, 2024

