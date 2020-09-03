#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

“This plan is a giant leap for the ecological transition.” During the press conference on Thursday, September 3, devoted to the 100 billion euro stimulus plan to fight the economic crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, the Minister for Ecological Transition welcomed a project that “is not just about reviving the economy [mais] on his transformation. ”

Energy renovation of buildings, transport, agriculture … The Minister of Ecological Transition has listed the “green” announcements of the recovery plan, which have a total of 30 billion euros. Alongside the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, she notably announced that “transport will benefit from 11 billion in total, on rail, freight and especially on small lines.” Barbara Pompili then indicated that 1.2 billion euros would be allocated to public transport.

Otherwise, “1.2 billion for the agricultural transition will allow the development of healthier and more environmental agriculture “, while 250 million euros will be allocated for “accelerate the renewal of agricultural equipment, which will make it possible to reduce the use of pesticides”.

“The plan also includes 250 million euros to renovate slaughterhouses and 200 million euros to help forests adapt to climate change”, also specified the Minister for the Ecological Transition.