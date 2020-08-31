Teenager, Abdelaali El Badaoui had a serious accident. His body was 70% burned. “My parents don’t speak French. They are of Moroccan origin, illiterate and illiterate. There was already in their eyes, this worry about what was going to happen for their child “, remembers the nurse.

He then observed that there was a real gap in terms of support between the well-off and those living in poor or remote areas. Today, the difference in life expectancy between a worker and a senior manager in France is around 10 years.

To overcome this inequality, Abdelaali El Badaoui decided to create the association Banlieues Santé. “Our challenge is to connect the most vulnerable to the care pathway, but above all to the legal pathway “, he says.

He pursues : “Growing up and becoming a health professional, a nurse, I noticed just as many inequalities in health, social inequalities. I said to myself that we had to create an organization that would make it possible to solve public health problems. “

Since then, Banlieues Santé has been fighting against inequalities in access to healthcare in working-class neighborhoods and rural areas. Because in these areas, residents are often not aware of the benefits to which they are entitled, noted Abdelaali El Badaoui. “There is therefore a dropout, a break in the course of care because of this thousand sheets of social inequalities and health inequalities. “

In Bondy, in Seine-Saint-Denis, where he often goes, the language barrier as well as the lack of resources and information are the main obstacles to health.

“People care about what is good, what to eat more, what to eat less. It’s quite difficult, because there are a lot of cultures that meet, with totally different eating habits. There is diabetes, there is tension, basically. And a lot of social problems. People who do not have social security, it comes back a lot too “, deplores Dramane, nurse member of Banlieues Santé.

Everywhere in France, the association does prevention, distributes food packages and supports the most vulnerable populations.