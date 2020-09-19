At a function organized to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, a huge bunch of gas-filled balloons exploded before firecrackers were fired, leaving many injured. Police gave this information on Saturday. Its video is also going viral on social media.

The incident happened when BJP members were garlanding flowers to a state-level official of the party’s Kisan Morcha. During this time, firecrackers were blown, due to which the balloons exploded. The BJP is celebrating a week of “Seva Divas” to commemorate Modi’s birthday (17 September).

Police said that as the balloons burst, a fireball formed there, forcing the party workers to flee. He said that BJP workers had planned to release 100 balloons filled with hydrogen gas in the sky. Many people have suffered minor injuries in this incident. He is admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Over 30 BJP workers sustained minor injuries as helium balloons exploded during PM Modi’s birthday celebrations on 17th September, in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/DnDIkx35YS – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

The event was organized without permission, so the Korattur police have registered a case against the organizers of the event. A small video of this incident has gone viral on social media.