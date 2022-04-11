Gareth Bale had 15 minutes to return to play at the Santiago Bernabéu after two years. The Welshman has not had much importance in Ancelotti’s planning throughout the season but Luka Jovic’s loss left the Italian coach without a replacement for Karim Benzema, who decided to give him a 15-minute break thinking about the second leg of the Champions League .
Bale’s relationship with the Madrid fans seems to be broken, and after Benzema was applauded when he was substituted, the Bernabéu gave him a resounding whistle to make his opinion on the change clear. Bale reacted to the whistles with an ironic smile that has gone around the world. This was his reaction:
In addition, every time the Wales international touched the ball, the public took it upon themselves to make their anger with the player clear. Despite the initial whistle, part of the stands tried to cover the whistles of the rest of the match with applause.
Gareth Bale ends his contract with Real Madrid at the end of June this year, so these minutes may be the last he plays at the Bernabéu. After the game against Chelsea, Madrid will have three league games at home in the remainder of the season, against Espanyol, Levante and Betis, this one on the last day, and we will see what Carlo Ancelotti decides to do in those games.
