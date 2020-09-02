“So, it is 8:25 am, the first day of school. Louise is happy. We are getting ready to leave and yesterday, at 11 p.m., we learned by email that his AVS (school life support worker) is absent today and stopped, we do not know who or if there will be someone for accompany Louise today and after. “

In 2018, Brut had already met the family of Louise, a carrier of Down’s syndrome. For the 3rd consecutive year, his return to kindergarten is complicated. Despite everything, dince these two years, Louise has continued school with the others full time. “And even if there were moments for us of discouragement, even of doubt, and despite everything I am really happy that we did not give up and that Louise is continuing the so-called ordinary school because she did ‘huge progress“, notes Caroline, Louise’s mother. In kindergarten, the child is assisted by a carer 15 hours a week, insufficient availability to cover the 24 hours per week of kindergarten.

Another worry for Caroline: the reactions of the other children. “I was afraid of being teased, I was afraid that she would not make friends, I was afraid that the difference would grow too deep between her and others and I was wrong“, she confides. If finally the first years of kindergarten went well for Louise, her mother nevertheless recalls having to face, very often, discrimination or obstacles such as refusals to register for certain activities.

This summer, Louise’s parents also had to endure a refusal during their stay in a holiday village which notably offered a mini-club for children. After testifying on Twitter, they were contacted by the Secretary of State for People with Disabilities. She assured them that meetings with the outdoor hotel industry will be organized so that this does not happen again. “The message I want to get across, that I’ve been trying to get across since Louise was born, or since she was 4 months old in any case, is to have a different perspective on disability, a perspective that doesn’t is not limiting“, insists Caroline.