The viral video of the rescue of a deer cub who fell into a canal: a passer-by stopped and intervened to rescue him

The video we show you today has quickly spread to the web in the last few hours. The protagonist is a poor man deer that was it overwhelmed by the waters of a canal in Utah.

The animal could not climb the steep walls of the canal alone, but on the contrary it was really in danger of getting hurt or in the worst case, of lose your life.

Everyone on the web watched the video with bated breath, even those present did not know what to do, until it is an angel appeared. A good Samaritan, who found himself passing there by chance, did not think twice about intervening for save the deer.

A passer-by saves the deer

The gentleman lay down waiting for the waters to carry the deer up to him and then he has it grabbed on the fly. It wasn’t an easy feat, but he eventually managed to lift it up to dry land. The baby deer, as soon as he realized he was out of the water and escaped death, is ran away terrified and disappeared into the bush.

Thanks to the gesture of the Good Samaritan, the animal is except. Not everyone would have risked like him, not everyone would have cared about the life of what is considered “just an animal”.

After posting on social networks, the footage became viral and it spread all over the world in just a few days. The rescuer received numerous comments from people who wanted to compliment him and who wanted thank him.

Thanks to the lord, in every sense of the word, for saving that deer.

I’m really grateful that there are still humans like this man.

How can these words be wrong? It is relieving to see that there are still people in the world since big heart. We are usually forced to read stories of neglect and abuse. Seeing these videos really warms our hearts!