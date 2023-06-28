Atlético Nacional received two hard blows in less than a week. Last Saturday, the green team from Medellín was defeated by Millonarios in the final of the BetPlay League, and this Tuesday, they lost in the Copa Libertadores against Patronato, a team from the Second Division of Argentina.

Despite the hard times the club is experiencing, Paulo Autuori, their coach, asked for peace of mind to face the second half of the year. However, in social networks it is a trend the video of his reaction, after being asked about apologizing to the Nacional fans after the last two defeats.

Paulo Autuori receives criticism for his reaction

Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

“I think it is a logical issue, the others have played on Sunday (Saturday). It’s Tuesday, even there is no regulation time (rest) and there was an opportunity to put these players. Move with Ángulo, that they play a little and add minutes ”said Autuori at the beginning of his press conference, after the defeat against Patronato, about the absence of starters in the Libertadores game.

“It is normal and logical. I was not going to put players in after a game with a huge emotional charge (the League final), so we were classified to go in calmly and the players had a good start. Then naturally, due to players who haven’t played for a long time, they lose a bit of rhythm and it’s natural, ”he added.

Then, the most tense moment in the press conference occurred when he was asked if he would apologize to the fans for the recent results. Above all, because he released a showy laugh before answering.

“I don’t have to apologize for losing a final, not at all. I have respect for everyone and respect is not seen when you win or lose. It is day to day, this is something nice to talk about at a time like this. I don’t have to ask for anything, I have to work on the issue of the players,” said Autuori, after questioning the reporter who asked him.

Despite the hard moment, Autuori also expressed feeling optimistic about what is to come.

“It seems strange to me that in one semester have three negatives and get two ahead, reach a final when a process has begun, all the people spoke that they had young people that nothing was going to happen, that they had Libertadores and they had to qualify and they they forgot about this. Nobody likes to stop winning a title, but being there was important for us and for the youngsters.”, he expressed.

