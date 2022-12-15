On the story of the “routine” meeting at the motorway service station with Secret Service official Marco Mancini “someone has violated state secrecy. Violating state secrecy leads to 24 years in prison”. This was stated by Matteo Renzi, guest of ‘Omnibus’ on La7.

“We will only find out by living, I have a couple of ideas”, continued the leader of Italia Viva and in the face of a reference to Giuseppe Conte he replied: “call him and simply ask him why he said he received that card when he was at Palazzo Chigi and then he said no, I was wrong. Even journalists cannot violate state secrecy. They have professional secrecy, an important one, which I believe must be defended, but journalists are also called to respect state secrecy, even them” .

“In these hours – Renzi reiterated – a 39-page complaint to the Senate Carabinieri Command so that it can be forwarded to the public prosecutor who is following these events, in which I explain why this story does not stand even with the sticks. Let’s see if those who say like ‘Report’ that there was a teacher, that the father was ill, are right”.

“I am an honest and clean person. I am not going to sell weapons in Colombia, I have not guaranteed malfunctioning Chinese fans and above all I am not the leftist with double standards, because those who are the protagonists of the” so-called Quatargate scandal they are the ones who came away from the Democratic Party saying that I didn’t respect the values ​​of the left. What are the values ​​of the left of these gentlemen? The bags with the cash? Those are values ​​too…”.

“On the Open story, on the Autogrill story, on the drill story, on the story of my parents -added the former prime minister- I was the subject of a sensational concentrated campaign. While the latter take the money with bags, while the one sells the weapons to the Colombians, while the other one wears malfunctioning Chinese masks and fans, while money is circulating on Covid”.

“Meloni 1 or Meloni 2, you choose, will you kindly run this commission of inquiry into Covid? Because there is something here that someone is hiding,” said Renzi. “D’Alema does not want the commission of inquiry – he added – not even Meloni wants to be the commission of inquiry into Covid, I am the only one asking for the commission of inquiry into Covid”.