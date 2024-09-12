Ciudad Juarez.- A large police mobilization was registered tonight in a park located on the street Coronel Primitivo Uro and Francisco Portillo in the Santa María neighborhood, after it was reported that unknown persons left a wreath of flowers to the police.

A floral arrangement was seen on a red cement bench at the scene, so investigators from the District Attorney’s Office in the Northern Zone proceeded to cordon off the area.

No messages or threats were found.

Forensic Services personnel collect evidence.

Neighbors reported that this afternoon they saw a vehicle driving around the area in a suspicious manner.

“We saw him pass by several times, very suspicious, and now we looked out because we saw the police moving. Here, even the children don’t go to the park anymore after a man was killed nearby,” said a mother who was accompanied by two of her children.

The interviewee took the opportunity to appeal to the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) by stating that they have been suffering from a sewage leak for years that generates foul odors.