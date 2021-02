Nadia Podoroska agreed to the second round of the female cadre of Australian Open, by defeating the American Christina McHale in straight sets.

The tennis player from Rosario, located in position 45 of the WTA ranking, beat McHale (84), with partial 6-4 and 6-4, after one hour and 36 minutes of play in court number 14 of Melbourne Park, the venue for the first Grand Slam of the season.

She will face Croatian Donna Vekic in the second round. Look at the summary.