Cricket fans in Australia are getting double entertainment at the moment. Where the exciting Test series is being played between India and Australia on one side. On the other hand, Big Bash League is also being organized. This league is considered quite attractive. The BBL is the second most talked-about T20 league in the world after the IPL. There is often something that touches the heart of the fans. Now Marcus Stoinis’ skyscraper six has also been added in this episode.

In fact, in the Big Bash League today, the match was played between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes, which the stars won by 10 runs. In this match, all-rounder Stoinis hit the leg of former South Africa captain and off-spinner Yohan Botha for so long six in the leg side that the ball fell into a house outside the stadium. The video of this six of Stoinis is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

New balls please! Marcus Stoinis just sent his very first delivery into someone’s front yard 😝 A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | # BBL10 pic.twitter.com/wwJM9JC7pQ – KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2021

Stoinis scored an unbeaten 97 from 55 balls in this match. During this, he hit seven sixes and as many fours. Thanks to this innings of Stoinis, Melbourne Stars set a huge score of 183 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. In response, Hobart’s team could score only 173 runs in the scheduled overs.

Significantly, the team of stars is a very big name this year. The team has players like Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Gempa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Andre Fletcher and Billy Stanlake.

