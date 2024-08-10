The Australian Defence Department said HMAS Sydney conducted the test near Hawaii as part of the Pacific Dragon 2024 exercise, calling it a “significant milestone” in a deal first agreed in 2021.

The SM-6 is the most advanced naval air defense missile in the US arsenal, including anti-ballistic missiles, and has been tested to strike ships, ground targets, and in air-to-air scenarios.

“This is another example of the acceleration of the acquisition of important capabilities for the Navy,” said Australian Minister for Defence Industries Pat Conroy. “The ability to limit an adversary’s range of action and deter attempts to project force against Australia is a fundamental part of the National Defence Strategy.”

Australia is boosting its military capabilities in the face of growing tensions with China, including US-funded reinforcements at bases.

Extending the ranges that ships can defend forces adversaries to operate from further away and enables the Royal Australian Navy to penetrate deeper into contested waters in the event of a conflict.