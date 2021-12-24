In 2017 we already suggested a street circuit in the Green Heart. On the Steinhagenseweg, there are even kerbstones at the crossings that only need to be painted white and red. To the chagrin of local residents, the youth there already call it ‘the circuit of Woerden’. During a chase, an Audi thief already shows the speed potential by taking the route ‘like a jekko’ (yes, these are the words of the police).

The chase took place on November 1 of this year. Police posted the footage on YouTube yesterday. A stolen Audi A5 can be seen racing through the built-up area at high speeds. Eventually, the driver has a flat tire somewhere, allowing the police to arrest the suspect. He appears to have quite a bit on his plate and was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison. Incidentally, it was not the first Audi to die in Woerden after a chase.

