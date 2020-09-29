The auction for the allocation of 5G frequencies begins Tuesday, September 29 in France. The first commercialization of services is expected by the end of the year, despite the hostility of certain elected politicians and environmental associations. Sébastien Soriano, president of the Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Posts, is reassuring: “Today, there is no reason to prejudge a harmfulness” particular to 5G, he says on franceinfo. He believes that this technology, “It’s not just a better start for people, it’s also a modernization of a whole bunch of industries.”

franceinfo: Was it really the right time to start the process?

Sébastien Soriano: We no longer have a public PTT monopoly in this country, so it is not the state that chooses the technologies, it is economic players who are telecom operators and it is they who choose 5G . Our role is to allow them, or not, and to supervise them if necessary. In view of the elements that we have in our possession, we believe that 5G can be useful for the French. So there is no reason to refuse it to operators. On the other hand, we will have to work seriously on the question of supervision in relation to all the legitimate fears that are expressed.

ANSES is due to submit a report on the effects of 5G in six months, particularly on health. If this report concludes that there is a possible danger, will we be able to go back?

I cannot unroll the whole ball, but in any case, if there was a health issue that was proven on questions of frequencies, we would indeed have to ask ourselves the question of the television broadcast, the radio, how walkie-talkies work and 4G and 5G, anything that uses airwaves. Indeed, we will have to ask ourselves the question of whether we are continuing all this or not.

Today, there is no study that shows this dangerousness, we must remain vigilant, these are important subjects. You have to conduct the studies. Sébastien Soriano, president of Arcep to franceinfo

But today, there is no reason to prejudge a harmfulness that would suddenly be specific to 5G.

There are 11 lots to be awarded. Whoever buys the most will have the best network?

In part, since we have guaranteed that there is a minimum of 50 MHz per operator in exchange for a number of commitments. On the other hand, we do leave the possibility of going up to 100 MHz, and therefore of doubling the quotation mark for an operator. An operator who would have twice as many frequencies as another, in fact, could offer twice the speed or accommodate twice as many customers, so it is true that that gives an advantage in the competition. However, we have sized things so that it does not eliminate the others.

Whatever happens, these auctions will bring in at least 2 billion euros for the state. How far can it go?

There are no limits. What we hope is that the operators will remain reasonable and that they will keep some money to invest in the networks as well.

When operators have paid for 5G, will there still be money left for white zones?

We make the deployment of white zones a top priority. Today there is an agreement that we made in 2018, called the New Deal Mobile, with the government and the operators. They made a commitment to invest 3 billion euros in white areas. We, Arcep, we verify this commitment. If it is not respected, there will be sanctions which can go up to 3% of the turnover of the sector, and we will take stock of all the deployments in about a month.

What will happen if we don’t switch to 5G?

I still think it is risky to take a handicap vis-à-vis international competitiveness. 5G isn’t just about better throughput for people, it’s also modernizing a whole bunch of industries. For example, there is the port of Hamburg in Germany which is very committed to 5G which will attract a whole bunch of players in logistics and transport.

We risk a competitiveness handicap if we are late.

Will you have to change your phone to switch to 5G?

Most French people actually have to change their phone. Some already have phones that are compatible, most, indeed, will have to change, but I insist, it is not an obligation.

You hear the argument of environmentalists, who believe that with 5G, it is the organization of a planned obsolescence?

What we found with 4G is that people were actually waiting for a phone change, which they had already planned or a Christmas present or the old phone being broken, for change technology. At the time, it was to switch to 3G, 4G. There will obviously be geeks who want to have 5G right away, but people are expected to renew a bit as they go. On the other hand, there is a real subject, which is the way in which operators, terminal equipment manufacturers, this whole ecosystem, put it forward a lot and push for renewal. This is a subject that, beyond 5G, should concern us for ecological issues.