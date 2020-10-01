#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

“The interest of the short circuit and the harvest in the morning is above all to find a taste for things“, believes Julien Adam, co-founder of” Au Bout du Champ “. This Parisian store wants to reinvent the foundations of our food by basing itself on an essential principle: the short circuit. The idea: to reduce the intermediaries between the producer and the consumer. The short circuit allows consumers to know and be reassured about the traceability of products. Also, it allows producers and peasants to live “decently about their jobFinally, it is also more ecological.

The store supplies itself daily to farmers in the region for fresh fruit and vegetables. Another founding principle: seasonality. Today, this offer is successful: since its launch in 2013, the store has grown rapidly with six points of sale in Paris and the Paris region and 26 listed producers. According to the last agricultural census, 21% of French people used short circuits in 2010. In 2013, 42% of French people had already used them.