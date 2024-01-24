A Russian military transport plane Il-76 with 65 Ukrainian prisoners on board crashed today in the Belgorod border region, reported the Russian Ministry of Defense on Telegram.

The military note specifies that the plane, which also carried six crew members and three Russian soldiers, was transporting the prisoners to be exchanged for Russian soldiers held by the Ukrainian army.

Russian military plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashes

An Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Russian province of Belgorod, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. pic.twitter.com/dTalSfaHRM — RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) January 24, 2024

The Il-76 crashed at approximately 11:00 local time (08:00 GMT) about 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The accident took place 5-6 kilometers from the village Yablonovoin the Korochanski district, where it did not cause personal or material damage, according to local residents reported to the TASS agency.

On Belgorod's social networks you can see images of the Il-76 crashing into the ground at high speed and exploding in an open field.

He Governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, He assured that troops from the Russian Emergency Ministry are now working at the scene of the accident.

This morning Gladkov warned about the danger of a Ukrainian air attack and confirmed the downing of an enemy fixed-wing drone.

News in development…

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO