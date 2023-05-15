During the celebration of the Barcelona stars on the grounds of the Espanyol stadium, by dancing in a circle, a number of Espanyol fans stormed the stadium.

The storming of the fans was with the aim of attacking the Barcelona players, especially since the two teams belonging to the city of Barcelona are historically enmity.

As the fans entered and headed to the players’ dance site, the players began running towards the dressing room tunnel, and hurried out of the stadium, while the security men deployed.

The security forces were able to control the situation, and none of the Barcelona players were attacked.