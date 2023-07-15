Attempted assault leads to shooting in the middle of Chapultepec avenue at the intersection with Vidrio and General San Martín streets, in the American neighborhood of Guadalajara.

The person who was the target of the attempted assault was going escorted by what began an exchange of shots between thieves and private security.

after the shooting, one of the assailants between 25 and 30 years old lost his lifewhile another 20-year-old was injured.

“At the moment we have a deceased person, another wounded, they are the people who tried to assault this person with luxury of violence with a firearm,” declared an officer from the Guadalajara Police Station.

The uniformed man added that they began the accounting of caps, which were more than 20, product of this shooting.

Attempted assault leaves shooting on Chapultepec avenue in Guadalajara

It is worth mentioning that the American neighborhood has been named ‘the coolest’ by a British magazine, due to its nightlife, Chapultepec avenue has bars, restaurants, nightclubs and more that fill up on weekends.

receive more Guadalajara news on WhatsApp

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK their best products.