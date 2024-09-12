Ciudad Juarez.- Attacks against the Municipal Government’s video surveillance equipment and the Sentinel Platform are reported through 911.

So far only one piece of equipment has been damaged, confirmed this evening the head of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), César Omar Muñoz Morales.

In the report with folio number 0706554954 it was reported that two men were cutting the wiring of a device from the Platafarma Centinela, located on Fernando Montes de Oca and Simona Barba streets in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood.

Another reported team is located on Zihuatanejo Street, corner with Francisco Pimentel, in the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz neighborhood. At this point, in the report with folio 0706554976, it was reported that two men were throwing a liquid against the camera and cutting the cables; the complainants report that they were two men dressed in black who were carrying firearms.

At the point located on Teófilo Borunda and José Reyes Estrada streets, in the Los Alcaldes neighborhood (folio 0706555155), four tattooed men wearing black sweatshirts and apparently carrying firearms, set fire to a Centinela camera and tried to injure the person who reported the attack with scissors.

Another alleged attack on the video surveillance team was also reported on Cuarta and Felipe Ángeles streets in the Granjas de Chapultepec neighborhood.

Unit 315 responded to file 0706555040, through which it was reported that a man was arrested when he tried to detonate an explosive against a municipal camera.

Muñoz Morales said that the only damaged video surveillance camera is located in the Centro District. The police arrived at the intersection of Tulansingo and Ajusco streets in the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz neighborhood where the crime of damage against the Municipality for the destruction of the camera was established.

At this time, municipal agents are carrying out a search in the area to locate those responsible.

“There were several files and we are checking them; we only have one damaged camera and we are looking for the person responsible,” Muñoz Morales said.

Attacks against Centinela video surveillance equipment reported | Two men were accused of having cut the wiring of a Centinela Platafarma equipment in Melchor Ocampo