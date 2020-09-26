“Eric Ciotti [député LR] do not say that this gentleman [le suspect principal arrêté] is not minor, it says there is a major isolated pseudo minor problem “, defended on Saturday September 26 on franceinfo the MEP LR François-Xavier Bellamy, in reaction to the tweet of Eric Ciotti, who estimated Friday that “this terrorist is the pure product of the immigration network of pseudo isolated minors”, after the knife attack on rue Nicolas Appert in Paris which left 2 seriously injured.

This terrorist is the pure product of the immigration network of pseudo isolated minors Considering his photo, he was certainly not a minor 3 years ago What naivety! Reinstate bone testing to determine actual age as I have asked the Assembly several times https://t.co/PTNPFjn8dE – Eric Ciotti (@ECiotti) September 25, 2020

“It’s not just Eric Ciotti who says it, supports François-Xavier Bellamy, it is also the prefecture of police of Paris which says it, because today, 60% of the violences committed in the public space in Paris are it by unaccompanied foreign minors “.

While Eric Ciotti also asked to put in place the bone tests for isolated foreigners whose minority we would doubt, the LR MEP tackled “massive hypocrisy on unaccompanied foreign minors in our country”.

The Paris police headquarters asks the Paris town hall to do this work, to verify that they are indeed minors, which the Paris town hall, by pure ideology, refuses to do. François-Xavier Bellamy, LR MEP to franceinfo

François-Xavier Bellamy continues and ensures that “many of them are clearly not minors and in reality take advantage of the incredible tolerance we have for the status they are recognized”, while, insists the MEP, “everyone knows” that they are not minors. François-Xavier Bellamy insists and believes that “the current government is guilty of a very serious fault on this subject, since a few months ago, through the asylum immigration law, it extended the family reunification of minors by allowing these minors to bring their whole family “.