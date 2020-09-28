“It is obvious that the threat [terroriste] is ramping up “, said Monday September 28 on France Inter Laurent Nuñez, national coordinator of intelligence and the fight against terrorism, former Secretary of State at the Ministry of the Interior, three days after the knife attack which left two seriously injured, near the former premises of Charlie hebdo, rue Nicolas-Appert, in the 11th arrondissement of Paris.

Laurent Nunez recalls that “we are in the trial period, says ‘Charlie trial’

We have seen that on social networks, there were more and more calls for violence, propaganda from Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Laurent Nuñez, National Intelligence and Counterterrorism Coordinator to franceinfo

“Obviously the threat has increased in intensity, which has led the intelligence services to tighten up the surveillance of the objectives of individuals known and followed by the services, to ensure a heavy device for the protection of personalities or, for example, cartoonists of Charlie “, assures the former secretary of state.

“Vigilance does not weaken, it has never weakened and it will never weaken against terrorism”, assures Laurent Nuñez. Asked about the words of the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, who, Friday evening on France 2, announced that he was going to ask the prefect of police “why the threat has clearly been underestimated”, Laurent Nuñez would like to point out that Gérald Darmanin “mentioned the situation in the street” and not the general situation in France.

The national coordinator of intelligence and the fight against terrorism recalls that “Charlie’s headquarters had not been on this street for several years, they moved to other places”. Laurent Nuñez also indicates that “we were not aware of any real threats characterized on this site” and “the devices that are deployed by the internal security forces are not necessarily static devices.” He specifies that today, “Most of the devices that are deployed are dynamic patrols and mobile patrols which make it possible to better distribute the resource in men and to cover many more points in order to be much more efficient”.

Regarding the profile of the suspect, Laurent Nuñez is cautious and declares that“a priori, we are more about an isolated actor: could this relationship have had an influence on his action?”, he wonders, replying that“there is no reason to think so at this stage, but the investigation will invalidate or confirm this”. The former secretary of state assumes it is “probably of endogenous threat: it is someone who was not projected to commit this action, but who was present on the national territory”.

Laurent Nuñez explains that “it is in accordance with the last attacks that we had which are no more than endogenous attacks”, but that he “will have to be confirmed”. Finally, the national coordinator of intelligence and the fight against terrorism reports that the suspect “is an individual who was not known to the specialized intelligence services for radicalization”.