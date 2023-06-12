Video: Atlético Nacional’s barras bravas captured in Paraguay are sent to jail

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Barras bravas from Nacional in Paraguay, captured.
Courtesy of the National Police of Paraguay
24 subjects, arrested with weapons and drugs, were charged and sent to pretrial detention.
24 Atlético Nacional barras bravas were sent to pretrial detention in Paraguay after being charged with crimes related to “disturbance of public peace” and “transgression of Law 1,340” (which represses drug trafficking, resistance and aggression against police personnel), for events that occurred last Wednesday, before the match that the purslane team lost 0-3 against Olimpia, from Asunción.
(The capture: Atlético Nacional’s barras bravas are captured for brawls, drugs and weapons in Paraguay).
Barras bravas sent to preventive detention in Paraguay
According to local media reports, after the accusation made this Friday, Judge Yennirfer Insfrán ordered the preventive detention of the 24 baristas from the Antioquia team, captured near the Conmebol headquarters in Asunción, after leading disturbances in the Nacional training session prior to the match vs. Olympia.
According to the authorities, the subjects staged a fight among themselves, drunk and with bladed weapons. Apparently, they did not want to clear the area after being hit by the police.
Later, it was discovered that they did not have entry documents. Cocaine, possible marijuana and knives were seized.
As it has been known, 10 of those sent to pretrial detention tested positive for the breathalyzer test carried out after their arrest.
