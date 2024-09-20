Atlético Nacional seems to be leaving behind another stormy week, marked by acts of indiscipline and the injury of goalkeeper David Ospina. This Thursday, those led by the Mexican Efraín Juárez qualified for the quarter-finals of the BetPlay Cup.

The Greens returned to their home, the Atanasio Girardot stadium, with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Alianza, to get into the top eight of the competition. The first leg, on Monday, had ended 1-1.

This is how Nacional built the victory against Alianza

Without them, Nacional showed a good face in the first stage. In the 32nd minute, he took advantage of a serious error by goalkeeper Pier Luigi Graziani, who gave life to a play that seemed lost, and Andrés Felipe Román scored the 1-0.

The visitors found the equalizer in the game and in the series at 38 minutes, when Jesús Muñoz crowned a counterattack by falling to finish in the heart of the area.

National Athletic vs. Alliance Photo:Dimayor Share

In the second half, Nacional lost intensity and clarity to string together attacking plays. Mexican coach Juárez began to move his team, but things seemed to get complicated.

However, In the 76th minute, a corner kick was taken by Uruguayan Pablo Ceppelini, who found William Tesillo alone, who headed the ball in for the 2-1 goal.

The goals of Nacional’s victory against Alianza in the Cup

