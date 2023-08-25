Big scare for Noah Lyles and the other athletes expected from the batteries of the 200 meters at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest: the two golf carts that transported them collided outside the stadium. For the American champion only a fright and a small superficial wound to the eyebrow arch. A volunteer, on the other hand, risked being run over and had to seek medical treatment for leg problems
#Video #Athletics #World #Championships #accident #golf #carts #carrying #Duecentisti #Video #Gazzetta.it
Leave a Reply