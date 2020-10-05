“The only way to avoid” that the virus is circulating, it is “to limit social interactions” insisted Monday, October 5 on franceinfo Martin Hirsch, director general of the AP-HP before welcoming the work “damn hard” public authorities. Matignon announced Sunday the passage of Paris and its little crown on a scarlet red alert to Covid-19, leading to the closure of bars and cafes for at least two weeks. Further restrictions are due to be announced on Monday.

>> Health measures, vacations for caregivers, deprogramming of care … Martin Hirsch’s “8h30 franceinfo”

“When the virus circulates a lot and it circulates a lot, the only way to prevent it from circulating is to limit social interactions that can be said to be risky, explains Martin Hirsch. It’s when we are too close, without a mask, to talk to each other, to sputum, to exhale air towards the other. The second type of risky social interaction is when there are too many of you in one place: you can still be masked, but you will readjust your mask and then put your hand on it, and if there are too many of you even masked neighbor will put his hand down, readjust his mask and you will pass the virus to him. “

And among the places “where we are most often face to face” according to the general manager of the AP-HP, “There are more bars than restaurants for simple reasons: you just have to go to a place where there is a beer distributor, where people are rushing, facing each other, to fill their glasses.”

At the fourth drink, if you find social distancing, I’ll give you a euro. Martin Hirsch, Managing Director of AP-HP to franceinfo

“Full containment was understood, it was: ‘nothing is allowed’. It’s simpler but it’s much more restrictive, says Martin Hirsch. If you want it simple, you do frozen things, but those frozen things will not be suitable, will not take into account what the actors themselves can bring. “

“The difficulty of understanding or adapting the French is also linked to the paradox of a French population or professions which wait for it to be prohibited in order to do”, according to the general manager of the AP-HP. “Let us not ignore our own contradictions as a French people, as professionals, as restaurateurs …” The work of public authorities at the moment is “damn hard”, judge Martin Hirsch. “If we go too far, we are accused of being liberticide and economicide. If we do not go far enough, of homicide.”