Video | At least six dead in hurricane-sparked wildfires in Hawaii

Wildfires raging in Hawaii have destroyed parts of, for example, the historic city of Lahaina.

9.8. 19:21 | Updated 0:52

At least six people have died in wildfires raging on the Hawaiian island of Maui, reports the news agency Reuters.

According to STT, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen has said search and rescue operations are still underway. Bissen let it be known that the number of victims could still change.

The US Coast Guard rescued 12 people from the sea in Lahaina on the island of Maui on Wednesday. They had fled wildfires caused by strong winds into the waves, they said, among other things CNN and The Guardian.

People had run into the sea from the uncontrollably raging fire and smoke.

Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii Sylvia Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning local time that the rescue authorities may not be able to handle all tasks, as the telephone lines and the emergency number are not operational due to the wildfires.

The carrying capacity of Maui’s hospital system has been compromised by the number of people injured in the wildfires.

Several schools have been closed, and entire parts of Lahaina have been destroyed.

About 14,000 customers are without electricity.

Luke said the fires were caused by dry conditions and Hurricane Dora’s strong winds of up to 35 meters per second.

Maui is the second largest island of the state of Hawaii. Its area is about 1,883 square kilometers, and in 2020 the island had 168,307 inhabitants. Lahaina is located in the northwestern part of Maui. About 2 million tourists visit the town each year, accounting for about 80 percent of Maui’s total tourism.

Correction Wednesday at 9:45 p.m.: Maui’s area was previously incorrectly reported in kilometers.

Story updated on 10.8. at 0.49 am. Information about the six deaths added to the story.