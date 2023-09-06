Video | At least one person died in the heavy rains in Greece – a difficult situation on the popular tourist island of Skiathos

The victim had apparently been swept away by the floodwaters.

5.9. 20:20 | Updated 0:03

At least one person has died in heavy rains in the eastern part of Greece, authorities said on Tuesday.

It seems that the victim was swept away by the floodwaters, said a spokesperson for the Greek government to the ERT television channel. According to him, the man was found dead in the area of ​​Magnesia.

The Greek National Meteorological Service (EMY) has warned since Monday of very bad weather, which was expected to affect the country until Tuesday.

CNN’s according to the police, due to the floods, traffic has been stopped in Volos and its surrounding areas and on the island of Skiathos, which is popular with tourists.

Buildings and a car blocked by floodwaters in Volos, Greece on Tuesday.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet there are currently hundreds of Swedish tourists on the island.

According to the magazine, the situation in Skiathos is difficult, because the floods have cut off the electricity and the internet works intermittently. In addition, it is difficult for the people on the island to get food, as the floods have destroyed the roads and traffic has been stopped. Flights departing from and arriving at the island have also been cancelled.

A representative of the travel agency Apollo interviewed by Aftonbladet says that some hotels have had to direct tourists out of their rooms due to the flood.

British newspaper The Independent according to one traveler said that the center of Skiathos was under water and described the situation as “extremely scary”.

People tried to stop the plant from going with the flood on the island of Skiathos.

CNN’s according to the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis has described the situation as a “completely extreme weather phenomenon” and has urged citizens to follow official instructions.

Greece has also been fighting extensive wildfires this summer.

However, according to the authorities, the wildfire that has been raging for two weeks in the Dadia National Park in the northern part of the country has been brought under control. The wildfire has destroyed at least 81,000 hectares of forest in the national park.