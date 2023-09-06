Video | At least five dead and several missing in Southeast Europe floods

The floods have caused destruction in Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey.

Several people have died in Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey as a result of floods, according to the news agency Reuters, a British newspaper, among others The Guardian and Qatari news media Al-Jazeera.

In Bulgaria, two people have died in the municipality of Tsarevo on the shores of the Black Sea, the mayor said Georgy Lapchev on Bulgarian TV on Tuesday.

The floods that followed the heavy rains have, among other things, washed cars and caravans into the sea. Reuters says that 60 people have been evacuated. A state of emergency has been declared in the country.

“The situation is very serious. Two people have been confirmed dead,” Lapchev said, according to Reuters.

In the port city of Volos in Greece, floods have destroyed both cars and roads.

In Greece In the port city of Volos, one person has died after a wall collapsed during the Daniel storm.

The flood water has spread to homes, commercial apartments and roads and carried cars with it towards the beach. One person is missing after his car was washed away by the floodwaters.

There are also extensive power outages in the area.

Turkey In Kırklarel, near the Bulgarian border, two tourists were caught in the floodwaters flowing through the campsite and were found dead.

In addition, four people who were at the campsite have disappeared. Six people were rescued from the flooded area.

According to The Guardian, two residential areas in Istanbul are also flooded. Ten people were rescued after they were trapped in the library by floodwaters.