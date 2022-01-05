The Philadelphia Fire Department said on Twitter: “Initial information indicates that a heavy fire broke out on the second floor of a three-storey house, and it took 50 minutes to bring the fire under control.”

According to Reuters, it was not possible to reach the Philadelphia fire and police departments to confirm the death toll in the fire that occurred at a home in the city’s Fairmont area.

And the American media circulated videos showing firefighters trying to put out the fire.