That Corrie. Not as short as most had hoped, but it sure is spicy. Code orange has now been watered down to code yellow, but it still blows. Apparently storm Corrie had blown some sand on the boulevard of Scheveningen. For most cars that’s not a problem, but for this Aston Martin DB11 V8 it was enough to get stranded. It’s here all sand.

Aston Martin DB11 stranded