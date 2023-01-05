The kilometer-wide asteroid that hit Earth 66 million years ago wiped out nearly all dinosaurs and about three-quarters of the planet’s plant and animal species. It also unleashed a monstrous tsunami with kilometer-high waves that swept the ocean floor thousands of kilometers from the impact site in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, according to a new study led by the University of Michigan (USA) and published online in the AGU Advances magazine.

The research presents the first global simulation of the Chicxulub impact tsunami to be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. In addition, University of Michigan researchers reviewed the geological record at more than 100 locations worldwide and found evidence supporting their models’ predictions about the tsunami’s path and strength.

“This tsunami was strong enough to disturb and erode sediments in ocean basins on the other side of the globe, leaving a gap in the sedimentary record or a jumble of older sediments,” said lead author Molly Range, who conducted the modeling study for a master’s thesis under the guidance of Brian Arbic, a physical oceanographer, and Ted Moore, a paleoceanographer, both at the University of Michigan and co-authors of the study.

amazing impact

The review of the geological record focused on “boundary sections,” marine sediments deposited shortly before or shortly after the asteroid impact and the subsequent K-Pg mass extinction that ended the Cretaceous Period.

“The distribution of erosion and gaps that we observe in Late Cretaceous marine sediments are consistent with our model results, which gives us more confidence in the model’s predictions,” said Range, who started the project as a graduate student in the laboratory of the Arbic at the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Michigan.

The study authors calculated that the tsunami’s initial energy was up to 30,000 times greater than the energy of the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which killed more than 230,000 people and is one of the largest tsunamis on modern record.

The team’s simulations show that the tsunami’s impact radiated mainly eastwards and northeastwards into the North Atlantic Ocean and southwestwards across the Central American Sea (which used to separate North America and South America) into the South Pacific Ocean. In these basins and in some adjacent areas, speeds of undersea currents probably exceeded 20 centimeters per second, speeds strong enough to erode fine-grained sediments on the sea floor.

In contrast, the South Atlantic, North Pacific, Indian Ocean and what is now the Mediterranean region were largely protected from the tsunami’s strongest effects, according to the team’s simulation. At these locations, the modeled current velocities were likely to be less than the 20 cm/s limit.

Evidences found

For the review of the geological record, Moore analyzed the published records of 165 sections of maritime boundaries and was able to obtain useful information from 120 of them. Most of the sediments came from cores collected during scientific ocean drilling projects.

The North Atlantic and South Pacific had the fewest sites with complete and uninterrupted K-Pg boundary sediments. In contrast, the greatest number of complete K-Pg boundary sections were found in the South Atlantic, North Pacific, Indian Ocean and Mediterranean.

“We found corroboration in the geological record for the predicted areas of maximum impact in the open sea,” Arbic said. “The geological evidence definitely strengthens the role.”

Of special significance, according to the authors, are the K-Pg boundary outcrops on the eastern coasts of New Zealand’s North and South Islands, which are more than 12,000 kilometers from the Yucatan impact site.

New Zealand’s heavily disturbed and incomplete sediments, called olistostromal deposits, were originally thought to result from local tectonic activity. But given the age of the deposits and their location directly in the modeled path of the Chicxulub tsunami impact, the research team suspects a different origin. “We feel that these deposits are recording the effects of the impact tsunami, and this is perhaps the most telling confirmation of the global significance of this event,” Range said.

Modeling strategy

The modeling portion of the study used a two-stage strategy. First, a large computer program called a hydrocode simulated the chaotic first 10 minutes of the event, which included the impact, crater formation and tsunami onset. This work was conducted by co-author Brandon Johnson, from Purdue University (USA).

Based on findings from previous studies, the researchers modeled an asteroid that was 14 kilometers in diameter, moving at 12 kilometers per second. It struck a granitic crust covered by thick sediments and shallow ocean water, forming a crater approximately 100 kilometers wide and ejecting dense clouds of soot and dust into the atmosphere.

Two and a half minutes after the collision, a curtain of ejecta pushed a wall of water away from the impact site, briefly forming a 4.5 kilometer-high wave that subsided as the ejecta fell back to the surface.

Ten minutes after the projectile hit the Yucatán, and 220 kilometers from the point of impact, a 1.5 kilometer high tsunami wave – ring-shaped and propagating outwards – began to sweep across the ocean in all directions. , according to the simulation.

wave tracking

At the 10-minute mark, the results of Johnson’s iSALE hydrocode simulations were fed into two tsunami propagation models, MOM6 and MOST, to track the rogue waves in the ocean. MOM6 has been used to model deep-ocean tsunamis, and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) uses the MOST model operationally for tsunami predictions at its Tsunami Warning Centers.

“The big result here is that two global models with different formulations gave almost identical results, and the geological data in complete and incomplete sections are consistent with these results,” said Moore. “The models and verification data match perfectly.”

According to the team’s simulation:

* One hour after impact, the tsunami spread out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the North Atlantic.

* Four hours after impact, the waves crossed the Central American Sea and entered the Pacific.

* Twenty-four hours after impact, waves crossed most of the Pacific from the east and most of the Atlantic from the west and entered the Indian Ocean on both sides.

* 48 hours after impact, significant tsunami waves hit most of the world’s coasts.

Floods and erosion

For the current study, the researchers did not attempt to estimate the extent of coastal flooding caused by the tsunami. However, their models indicate that open ocean wave heights in the Gulf of Mexico would have exceeded 100 meters, with wave heights of over 10 meters as the tsunami approached coastal regions of the North Atlantic and parts of the coast of the Pacific of South America.

As the tsunami approached these shorelines and encountered shallow bottom water, wave heights would have increased dramatically through a process called swell. Current speeds would have exceeded the 20 centimeters per second limit for most coastal areas in the world.

“Depending on the geometries of the coast and the advance of waves, most coastal regions would be flooded and eroded to some extent,” according to the study authors. “Any historically documented tsunamis pale in comparison to this global impact.”

A follow-up study is planned to model the extent of coastal flooding around the world, Arbic said. That study will be led by Vasily Titov of NOAA’s Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory, also a co-author of the paper published in AGU Advances.