Liverpool played with nine players after Curtis Jones and Diego Jota were sent off, before an own goal scored by Joel Matip in stoppage time sealed the win for Tottenham.

Liverpool thought they had taken the lead when Luis Diaz received Mohamed Salah’s pass and shot into the far corner, but the referee ruled it out for offside, according to Reuters.

The Referees’ Association issued a statement on Saturday evening blaming “major human error” for disallowing Diaz’s goal, saying, “This was a real and clear error. The goal should have been awarded with the intervention of the video assistant referee.”

In a statement issued today, Sunday, the League said, “It was decided to replace Darren England, the video assistant referee in the Tottenham match against Liverpool, and Dan Cook (his assistant) in the same match in the Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford and Fulham vs. Chelsea matches scheduled for today, Sunday, and tomorrow, Monday, respectively.”

She added: “Craig Pawson will now take over as the fourth official in place of England at the City Ground, while Eddie Smart will take over as the assistant referee in place of Cook at Craven Cottage.”