The Minister of Justice Éric Dupond-Moretti ensures Tuesday, October 20 Tuesday at the microphone of France Inter that there is not “no flaws” in the follow-up of the Islamist terrorist who assassinated the teacher Samuel Paty on Friday in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). He denounces a “rewriting history” who “is easier after than during” from those who say otherwise. “It’s a fail”, he admits however, but recalls that there is also “32 attacks that were foiled. We cannot let believe and give credence to the idea, for the benefit of the emotion, that nothing, absolutely nothing, has been done “.

“It’s an insidious war”, insists the Minister vis-à-vis the fight against terrorism. “There is the organized terrorism that the services follow. And then there is a young man of 18 who is not on the radar of our intelligence services and who commits this abominable act in the name of a devious religion “.

The murderer “was not reported as a listed individual S, as likely to”, recalls the Minister. He had already been reported on the Pharos platform, for having posted images of beheading on Twitter in the past, but his account had not been deleted. Éric Dupond-Moretti regrets that there is “many things of this nature circulating on platforms, hence the need to work on this issue”, but rejects the idea that it was possible to identify the individual as a potential terrorist simply because of these images.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has called for the dissolution of two organizations, the NGO BarakaCity and the Council against Islamophobia, which he considers partly responsible for the organization of hatred against the teacher murdered. It is possible by decree: “We want to simplify this procedure, we are working on it”, affirms Éric Dupond-Moretti. As for the risk of infringing by this procedure the freedom of association guaranteed by the Constitution, the Minister considers that “if the association’s goal is in reality to allow the expansion of Salafism, that deserves that we look at it twice”.